Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 121,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,537,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $247.05 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

