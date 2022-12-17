Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.62.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

