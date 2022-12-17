Tiaa Fsb Has $12.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.