Tiaa Fsb Has $12.96 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $824,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $660,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

