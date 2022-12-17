Tiaa Fsb Has $15.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,941,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $755,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

