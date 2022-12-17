Tiaa Fsb Has $15.98 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

