Tiaa Fsb Has $17.25 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LOW opened at $206.14 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.