Tiaa Fsb Has $37.41 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.47. The company has a market capitalization of $358.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

