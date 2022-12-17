Tiaa Fsb Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3,259.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $84.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

