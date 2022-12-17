Tiaa Fsb Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,808 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 175,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

