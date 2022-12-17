Tiaa Fsb Sells 16,974 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 16,974 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $184.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.68. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.