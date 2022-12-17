Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,810 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $339.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $481.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.77 and a 200-day moving average of $342.65. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

