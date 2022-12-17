Tiaa Fsb Sells 35,412 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,412 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $267.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

