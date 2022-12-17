Tiaa Fsb Sells 49,245 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,245 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after buying an additional 3,049,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after buying an additional 2,908,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

