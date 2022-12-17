Tiaa Fsb Sells 6,828 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $210.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

