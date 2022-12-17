Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $5,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.19.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $359.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $341.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

