Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 1,764 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after buying an additional 491,363 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after buying an additional 314,491 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $295.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

