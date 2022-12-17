Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

BR opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

