Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $495,000 Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,254,000 after acquiring an additional 547,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $784,275,000 after acquiring an additional 168,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $82.25 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.33.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

