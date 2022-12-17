Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 389 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised ICON Public from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.80.

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of ICLR opened at $186.91 on Friday. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

