Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $98.58 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

