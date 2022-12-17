Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $143.27 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.