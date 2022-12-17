Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 15 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

ORLY opened at $811.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $810.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $725.50. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.