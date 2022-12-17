Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) PT Lowered to GBX 80 at Berenberg Bank

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EBOX. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Tritax EuroBox to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 143.75 ($1.76).

Shares of LON:EBOX opened at GBX 60.20 ($0.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.71. Tritax EuroBox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.70 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.60 ($1.46). The firm has a market cap of £254.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

