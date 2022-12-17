Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 55 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,678 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $327.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $213.03 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

