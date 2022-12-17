Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $426,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $264.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.95 and its 200-day moving average is $285.05. The company has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.65.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

