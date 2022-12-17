Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 35 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $555.91 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.70 and a 200-day moving average of $506.64. The company has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

