Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases New Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,394.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $155.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.32. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $173.68.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.