Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in KLA were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 403.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in KLA by 11.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of KLA by 33.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

KLA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $385.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

