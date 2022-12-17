Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.05.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

