Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 310 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,241,000 after buying an additional 1,014,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,474,000 after acquiring an additional 734,155 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.75. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $200.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

