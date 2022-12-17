UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after buying an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after buying an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after buying an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

NYSE UNH opened at $523.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.01. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $489.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

