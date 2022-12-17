Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 31.52%.
Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 3.8 %
UTI opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $219.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute
In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 82,827 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $522,638.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,496.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $971,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,502,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 170,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,182 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 392,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 130,444 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Universal Technical Institute
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.
