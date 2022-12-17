Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 31.52%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

UTI opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $219.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 82,827 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $522,638.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,496.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $971,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,502,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 170,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,182 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 392,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 130,444 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

