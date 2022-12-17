VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VectivBio’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.
Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of VectivBio from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
VectivBio Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of VECT stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. VectivBio has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VectivBio
VectivBio Company Profile
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VectivBio (VECT)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.