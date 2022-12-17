VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VectivBio’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of VectivBio from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get VectivBio alerts:

VectivBio Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VECT stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. VectivBio has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VectivBio

VectivBio Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in VectivBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VectivBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VectivBio by 120.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 865,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 471,864 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VectivBio by 15.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 420,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the second quarter worth $1,051,000.

(Get Rating)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.