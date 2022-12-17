Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Hovde Group

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Hovde Group to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40. Veritex has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. Equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.