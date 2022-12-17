Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.