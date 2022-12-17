Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $546,298,000 after buying an additional 298,792 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $206.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.21. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

