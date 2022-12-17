Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives $12.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

VIVHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.68) to €12.00 ($12.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €12.20 ($12.84) to €11.50 ($12.11) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.47) to €12.20 ($12.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.11) to €12.30 ($12.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Vivendi to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $13.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

