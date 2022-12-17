Volution Group (LON:FAN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.64) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Volution Group Price Performance

Shares of LON FAN opened at GBX 338.50 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £668.95 million and a PE ratio of 1,880.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 270 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 564.16 ($6.92). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 334.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 347.45.

Volution Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Volution Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 21,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($3.99), for a total transaction of £69,988.75 ($85,865.23).

About Volution Group

(Get Rating)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

