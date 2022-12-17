Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,082 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,649 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Down 1.8 %

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

WMT opened at $142.75 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

