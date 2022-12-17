Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 0.7 %

WMG stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

