Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Up 12.2% in November

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Washington Federal Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFDP opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

