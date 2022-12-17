Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

NYSE:WM opened at $161.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.33. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,829,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Waste Management by 120.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

