Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WTSHF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.2258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

