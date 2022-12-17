Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
WTSHF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance
OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $29.14.
Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westshore Terminals Investment (WTSHF)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.