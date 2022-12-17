Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $240.56 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $252.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $3,101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $43,425,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

