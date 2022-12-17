Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given a GBX 2,550 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,550 ($31.28) price target on Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($28.95) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($37.42) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.94) to GBX 2,640 ($32.39) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,055.50 ($37.49).

WIZZ opened at GBX 2,109 ($25.87) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,963.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,031.15. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 1,320 ($16.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,895 ($60.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.88.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Charlotte Andsager bought 4,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($27.94) per share, with a total value of £91,080 ($111,740.89). In other news, insider Charlotte Andsager acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($27.94) per share, with a total value of £91,080 ($111,740.89). Also, insider Charlotte Pedersen acquired 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,307 ($28.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,267.95 ($5,236.11).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

