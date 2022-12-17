Woodstock Corp Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.9% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Stock Down 1.6 %
ABBV opened at $160.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
