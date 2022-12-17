Woodstock Corp Has $282,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

NYSE NKE opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $171.19. The company has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average is $104.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

