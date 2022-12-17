Woodstock Corp Increases Stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Woodstock Corp grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 197.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 264,819 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,056,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,073,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 146.6% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 63.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $915.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

