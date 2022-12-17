WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $881.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $886.75.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.23) to GBX 864 ($10.60) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.84) to GBX 1,260 ($15.46) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 730 ($8.96) to GBX 770 ($9.45) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th.
WPP Price Performance
WPP stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.